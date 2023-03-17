This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 20th-24th:

Monday, March 20 Jennifer Hudson ( The Jennifer Hudson Show ) Donnie Yen ( John Wick: Chapter 4 ) Musical Guest Larkin Poe

Tuesday, March 21 Julie Bowen ( Prom Pact ) Jamie Demetriou ( A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou ) Musical Guest Depeche Mode

Wednesday, March 22 Molly Shannon ( A Good Person ) Giancarlo Esposito ( The Mandalorian ) Musical Guest Nickel Creek

Thursday, March 23 Jeff Goldblum ( Plays Well with Others ) Teyana Taylor ( A Thousand and One ) Musical Guest Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Friday, March 24 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.