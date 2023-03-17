“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Jennifer Hudson, Jeff Goldblum and More to Appear Week of March 20th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 20th-24th:

  • Monday, March 20
    • Jennifer Hudson (The Jennifer Hudson Show)
    • Donnie Yen (John Wick: Chapter 4)
    • Musical Guest Larkin Poe
  • Tuesday, March 21
    • Julie Bowen (Prom Pact)
    • Jamie Demetriou (A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou)
    • Musical Guest Depeche Mode
  • Wednesday, March 22
    • Molly Shannon (A Good Person)
    • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
    • Musical Guest Nickel Creek
  • Thursday, March 23
    • Jeff Goldblum (Plays Well with Others)
    • Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One)
    • Musical Guest Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
  • Friday, March 24
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.