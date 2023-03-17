“The Fall of X” Begins at This Year’s “Hellfire Gala” and Calls for the Return of the “Uncanny Avengers”

Fans who tuned into Marvel Unlimited’s X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event last night got the exclusive scoop on what’s on the horizon for mutantkind! Announced by X-Men architect Gerry Duggan in a special video message, an all-new run of “Uncanny Avengers” will kick off this August, spinning out July’s “X-Men: Hellfire Gala” one-shot where “FallofF X”, the X-Men’s upcoming era, will officially begin.

Hellfire Gala:

The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year’s will upend Krakoa as we know it. What is meant to be mutantkind’s greatest night becomes their worst nightmare as the "Fall of X" begins.

Written by Gerry Duggan alongside an all-star lineup of artists including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio, "X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ will be a giant-sized one-shot that propels mutankind into an unpredictable future.

All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after a series of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and more.

Fans will also see their favorite heroes from throughout the Marvel Universe turn out in the most glamorous looks of the year and witness the reveal of the all-new X-Men lineup, including the winner of this year’s X-Men Fan Vote!

Page after page of jaw dropping moments that no one will seeing coming, all in one cannot-miss package.

Uncanny Avengers:

"Fall of X" will be a major turning point for the X-Men franchise that will see huge changes in current ongoing X-titles and the launch of multiple exciting new series.

The devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of "Fall of X" calls for the return of the Avengers’ Unity Squad in a new run of “Uncanny Avengers” written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Javier Garrón.

Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: it's time for a new squad of Avengers.

False flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding and hey, some of Steve Rogers' best friends are mutants.

Marvel’s new unity squad will include Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance.

This powerhouse new team must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is — and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

Also revealed at Marvel Unlimited’s X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will be hosting the first ever real-life Hellfire Gala during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Get your gowns, crowns, and capes ready, and stay tuned for more details coming soon at D23.com/HellfireGala

Take your first steps into the "Fall of X" era in this year’s “Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1″ which will include special lead-in stories for the “Hellfire Gala” and “Uncanny Avengers.”

Stay tuned for more news including the debut of this year’s “Hellfire Gala” variant covers, the reveal of the “Uncanny Avengers #1″ cover, and exciting "Fall of X" title announcements.

What they’re saying: