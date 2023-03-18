DCappella and Kermit the Frog Release a Duet of “Rainbow Connection”

Kermit the Frog and DCappella, Disney’s very own a cappella group, have teamed up for a duet of “Rainbow Connection.”

What’s Happening:

DCappella have released their version of “Rainbow Connection,” appropriately featuring Kermit the Frog himself.

Accompanying the single is a colorful lyric video, which you can view below:

DCapppella’s “Rainbow Connection” ft. Kermit the Frog can now be found on most streaming platforms: Spotify Amazon Music YouTube Music Deezer Tidal

You can also purchase the single through iTunes

About DCappella: