DCappella and Kermit the Frog Release a Duet of “Rainbow Connection”

Kermit the Frog and DCappella, Disney’s very own a cappella group, have teamed up for a duet of “Rainbow Connection.”

What’s Happening:

  • DCappella have released their version of “Rainbow Connection,” appropriately featuring Kermit the Frog himself.
  • Accompanying the single is a colorful lyric video, which you can view below:

About DCappella:

  • DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.