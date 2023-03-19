“Power Limes” Candy From Mickey’s Toontown Appears At EPCOT

Fans at Walt Disney World who are watching the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland from afar can rest easy knowing that a new candy paying homage to A Goofy Movie has also appeared at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

After an extended refurbishment and partial retheming of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park in California, many fans have arrived at the land that toons built and found a selection of new food and merchandise, including a new treat that fans of A Goofy Movie are sure to enjoy.

are sure to enjoy. The new treat, called “Power Limes” is a sour lime taffy candy and is already popular at Disneyland amongst fans heading to Toontown.

However, it appears that Mickey’s Toontown isn’t the only place that Disney Parkgoers can get their hands on the new treat, as they are already appearing at Walt Disney World in the Creations Shop at EPCOT.

Spotted earlier today, Sunday March 19th, the new candy can be found at the central shop of EPCOT, ready for eager candy lovers and A Goofy Movie fans to enjoy.

fans to enjoy. Power Limes is a play on the musician, Powerline, who’s concert is a primary part of the plot of the 1995 film. The film itself, from Disney Toon Studios, is a cult classic in an era overshadowed by the success of The Lion King, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Hercules. Powerline, voiced by Tevin Campbell, also performs two of the songs from the film, “I2I” and “Stand Out.” The songs are immediate blasts of nostalgia for fans, and are even referenced on the candy wrapper that can now be found at Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland and the Creations Shop at EPCOT.

