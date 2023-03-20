New Print Celebrating Mickey’s Toontown Now Available to Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Magic Key Holders can enjoy a special new perk for a limited time on their next visit to Disneyland Park to celebrate the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Magic Key Holders are able their four-finger gloved hands on a special new treat on their next visit to Disneyland Park.

To celebrate the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown, Magic Key holders can pick up a special print designed by Asia Ellington that features Mickey and Minnie (in their new Mickey Mouse Shorts style) under the new landmark tree in the renovated land enjoying a perfect picnic.

The new art celebrates the recently renovated land that toons built that originally opened in 1993, but has seen massive refurbishments and the opening of the brand new E-ticket attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

The land also sees Goofy’s Playhouse Donald’s Boat