Disney Celebrates Wonder of Play with New Toys from the Disney Junior Series “Firebuds”

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and this year fans can grow their Disney collections with exciting merchandise celebrating favorite characters and stories that bring the magic to life. This month, Disney’s “Wonder of…” series shines a spotlight on “Play” with the kid favorite series, Firebuds.

Disney100 is officially underway and this year fans will have no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

One of the easiest ways for fans to get in on the fun is by shopping! New and favorite collections will be popping up all year long as part of Disney's monthly "Wonder of…" series.

For the month of March, the Wonder of… spotlight directs us to the theme of “Play” and features toys from the Disney Junior series Firebuds.

The Firebuds are coming to the rescue! Join Bo, Flash, Jayden, Piston, Violet, and Axl on a range of new products that the youngest Disney fans will adore.

No matter your age, you can celebrate the Wonder of Play and Firebuds with merchandise from retailers including Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Links to featured items can be found below. Be sure to check back soon to see who's next in the "Wonder of…" series.

Get ready to roll into action alongside all your best Firebuds friends in the On the Move Rescue Team Diecast 3-Pack Vehicle Set! Featuring Bo and Flash, Jayden and Piston, and Violet with Axl, this set is a must-have for fans of the hit Disney Junior series! Each character is specially designed to look just like they do in the show and comes securely molded into their vehicles, so you can push them by hand or launch them into their next exciting adventure.

The amazing Disney Junior Firebuds Figure Gift Pack features exclusive action figures of Bo, Jayden and Violet! Dressed in their authentic Firebuds gear, complete with their hand-held rescue accessories, each figure stands over 3-inches tall and has articulated-pose-able limbs, so you can move their arms and legs for more realistic playtime action.

Bo is ready for action! The Disney Junior Firebuds Friends Bo and Flash Figure and Vehicle Set features Bo dressed in his signature firefighter uniform…Bo can’t wait to help save the day!

Grab your gear and go! Disney Bo’s Musical Firefighter Helmet has an adjustable head strap, to fit kids heads that measure from 19.65 inches to 22.4 inches around. This awesome fireman costume helmet also features exciting lights and sounds, to help kids relive their favorite scenes from the show, giving them a combination of 11 signature sounds, songs and phrases that they know and love!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.