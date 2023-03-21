Official Trailer Released for ”Quasi” Streaming on Hulu April 20th

Searchlight Pictures has released the official trailer for Broken Lizard’s Quasi which will begin streaming on Hulu April 20, 2023.

See the official trailer for Broken Lizard’s Quasi , coming to Hulu on April 20, 2023.

, coming to Hulu on April 20, 2023. It will be released on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

About Quasi:

Quasi is the story of a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.

Cast: