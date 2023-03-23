Marvel Comics Editor in Chief Discusses Upcoming Projects

Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski recently discussed some exciting upcoming projects during an installment of “This Week in Marvel.” Marvel shared a summary of everything Cebulski ran through and even gave a look at the covers for some of the upcoming comics.

Cebulski shared some details on the upcoming “Avengers” run from Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa, which is set to debut in May. "It's Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa, covers by Stuart Immonen, coming back to Marvel. We're super excited about it. You know, Jason Aaron had a historic run on the book; everything he did for ‘Avengers’ and ‘Avengers Forever’ leading up to ‘Avengers Omega,’ which is coming out later this year, everything he has introduced there—all those alternative versions of the characters: the Avengers from 1,000,000 B.C. But as expensive as his run is, he's bringing it to a close." "Jed is taking over and kind of going in a different direction, refocusing the Avengers back on the core team. I think fans have seen and they're going to know and love some of the beloved characters and they're going to be more earthbound this time, or not dimension-spanning, Multiverse-spanning—focusing on the Marvel Universe proper, protecting Earth and the surrounding galaxy which we all inhabit. I'm really excited." "Jed's been doing some kick-butt work across all the books he's been on. His ‘Moon Knight’ is just spectacular. He just relaunched ‘Strange,’ taking him in a different direction. Fans are clamoring for more Jed MacKay, so we're going to give it to them with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.” "We've done so much with the Vision of late. Jed is going to be really taking and doing something with the character [that] I think is going to surprise a lot of people. The relationship with Wanda is something fans really fondly remember and it's something that for me, personally, I want to get back to." "I have specific thoughts about romance and marriage and children and everything in comics, for better or worse in some fans' minds. But when it comes to Wanda and Vision, they were together when I was growing up, and what is love between a synthetic human and Scarlet Witch, a human, was just fascinating to see so many different writers and artists explore, and I'm glad we're going to be getting back to it.”



Cebulski went on to discuss “Fury,” a Nick Fury anthology book, and discussed the creators involved. "It's an anthology book telling all periods across Nick's life, his World War II days to the current Nick Fury that we all know and love, and just kind of exploring the different facets of his life and the different time strands by different writers and artists. Gorgeous Adam Kubert cover, and then the creator list that Tom [Brevoort] has put together really runs the gamut of some of the top talents that have worked on Nick in the past and some new writers and artists who have not yet worked on Nick Fury, who wanted the opportunity to add their take on Marvel's spy master."



He also previewed Marvel's plans to address "the ever-controversial death of Gwen Stacy" as the event comes up on its 50th anniversary. "I've heard all the sides of the debate about her death, about her importance to Peter versus his love of Mary Jane… but 50 years! There's so many urban legends and myths and everything about that scene, about the art, about the way it was written, about Stan was, about what Stan felt. We will be addressing some of that not only in “Amazing Spider-Man” later this year, but also we have something else coming out planned for the anniversary that will be looking at that scene, that death, that critical moment in Peter's life, in a special comic you'll be seeing later in the fall."

And finally, Cebulski had some praise to share for the upcoming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ series by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker. "Grootfall! Fans have hopefully seeing some of the promo stuff that we've been putting out for this. It's a different take on the Guardians. Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly are two of our up-and-coming writers now. They've been doing really great things, starting with what they did on Kang and what they've been doing on Captain America. They bring their kind of flair and a different perspective to the Guardians of the Galaxy." "A little bit of a Western lens, but Western stories tend to be a little bit smaller. You think about the dust bowls and the small towns and the high noon shootouts and things like that, and this series has everything but on a galactic scale, on a cosmic scale. People have noticed that Rocket and Groot have not really been in the picture outside of the name Grootfall, and I want to see fans figure out where they have been, because it's been a while since the Guardians have played a big role in the Marvel comic book universe, in the 616. It's going to be mind-blowing."

