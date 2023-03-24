ABC Announces Summer Line-Up, Featuring Debut of “Jeopardy! Masters” and “The Prank Panel”

ABC has announced their Summer 2023 lineup with the new Jeopardy! Masters kicking off the season with a three week tournament, and the new unscripted comedy series, The Prank Panel debuting this May. The Wonder Years, Claim to Fame, Generation Gap. Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, The Chase, $100,000 Pyramid, and Judge Steve Harvey are all set to return, along with an all new season of The Bachelorette.
What’s Happening:
- Now in its fourth consecutive season as the No. 1 entertainment network in Adults 18-49, ABC celebrates summer with a strong lineup of new and returning series that feature love, laughs and some fierce competition.
- On Monday, May 8, Jeopardy! Masters, the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show hosted by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings, begins its three-week tournament and will crown its champion on Wednesday, May 24th.
- Each hour long episode of the new series will showcase the six highest-ranked current Jeopardy! contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games. Audiences will follow along as Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer go head-to-head for the grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.
- Following its finale, Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts” featured on the new unscripted comedy series, The Prank Panel, which will air a special preview on Wednesday, May 24th.and returns with new episodes in its regular time slot beginning Sunday, July 9th.
- The Prank Panel lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. The aforementioned hosts take viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.
- Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of season two of Judge Steve Harvey returning Tuesday, May 9th.
- The second season of the coming-of-age comedy series narrated by Don Cheadle, The Wonder Years, debuts with a special one-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 14th.
- Claim to Fame, the competition series hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas and featuring relatives of celebrities, debuts its second season on Monday, June 26th, followed by the highly anticipated premiere of The Bachelorette, featuring Charity Lawson, in its new time slot.
- Generation Gap is renewed for its second season and joins Press Your Luck and The Chase on Thursday, June 29th with Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid joining The Prank Panel on Sunday, July 9th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now