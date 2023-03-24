Happy Spring! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any SIze Order at shopDisney

Prepare for Springtime fun and stock up on Disney essentials with Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney! Guests can prepare for Easter, their next Disney vacation or just treat themselves to something cool and enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order !

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Easter is on the way and there’s still time to get your gifts before the holiday! Of course it’s never too late to join the Disney100 celebration and the Decades 1930s Collection is available now; plus there’s a new Daisy Duck Munchling, toys and more.

However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Orange Bird MagicBand 2 – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023 – Walt Disney World – Limited Release

Ariel Light and Sound Bubble Wand – The Little Mermaid

Minnie Mouse Sweater Vest for Women – Mickey & Co.

Ant-Man Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Easter Gifts

Stitch Plush Easter Bunny – Small 9 1/2"

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Wristlet by Lilly Pulitzer – Walt Disney World

Judy Hopps Plush – Zootopia – Small 11"

Minnie Mouse Reigning Rabbits Ear Headband for Adults

Daisy Duck Tripleberry Compote Cheesecake Disney Munchling Scented Plush – Micro 4 1/2" – Limited Edition

Disney100

The Mickey Mouse Club Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy – Disney100

Walt Disney: An American Original: Commemorative Edition Book – Disney100

Art of Coloring: Disney 100 Years of Wonder – 100 Images to Inspire Creativity Book

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Ear Headband – Disney100

The Three Little Pigs Plush Set – Disney100 – Small 11"

Sale

Mickey Mouse and Friends Castle Stacking Block Set – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear T-Shirt for Adults – Blue

Spider-Man Costume for Kids

Mirabel Costume for Kids – Encanto

Iron Man Baseball Cap with Pins for Adults

Barely Necessities Picks

Disney Critters Socks for Adults

R2-D2 and C-3PO Slides for Kids – Star Wars

Disney Princess Deluxe Beach Towel

Bo-Katan Kryze Special Edition Doll – Star Wars – 11"

Black Panther Skater Dress for Women by Cakeworthy

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!