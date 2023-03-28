Marvel Heroes Step Into the Spider-Verse in New Variant Covers

by |
Tags: ,

Announced last month, Spider-Verse variant covers, an exciting new variant cover series celebrating the return of “Edge of Spider-Verse,’ will swing into shops this May. Marvel has shared a first look at eight of the new variant covers.

  • Get ready to meet over 25 wild new webheads designed by some of the industry’s hottest artists.
  • These stunning pieces reveal alternate realities where your favorite Marvel heroes were bitten by that fateful radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker.
  • Today, fans can see the reveal of some of these Spider-Verse variant covers, including webbed-up versions of Emma Frost, Wolverine, Daredevil, and even the Punisher. 
  • Catch these astounding artistic visions and spectacular new spider-suits on the covers of your favorite Marvel titles all throughout May.
  • Among this new batch is a variant cover for what promises to be the most shocking “Amazing Spider-Man” issue in 50 years: “Amazing Spider-Man #26!”
  • On sale May 31, the issue’s Spider-Verse variant cover is a breathtaking riff on “Amazing Fantasy #15″ by acclaimed artist Dave Talaski depicting Mary Jane filling the role of Spidey.
  • Check out the new covers now and collect all 28 starting on May 3.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 Spider Verse Variant Cover by David Talaski

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 Spider Verse Variant Cover by David Talaski

DAREDEVIL #11 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Dave Johnson

DAREDEVIL #11 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Dave Johnson

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #13 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Pete Woods

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #13 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Pete Woods

HULK ANNUAL #1 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Cully Hamner

HULK ANNUAL #1 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Cully Hamner

IMMORTAL X-MEN #11 Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke

IMMORTAL X-MEN #11 Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke

WOLVERINE #33 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

WOLVERINE #33 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

PUNISHER #12 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by John Cassaday

PUNISHER #12 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by John Cassaday

X-MEN #22 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Gerald Parel

X-MEN #22 Spider-Verse Variant Cover by Gerald Parel