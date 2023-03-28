Marvel Heroes Step Into the Spider-Verse in New Variant Covers

Announced last month, Spider-Verse variant covers, an exciting new variant cover series celebrating the return of “Edge of Spider-Verse,’ will swing into shops this May. Marvel has shared a first look at eight of the new variant covers.

Get ready to meet over 25 wild new webheads designed by some of the industry’s hottest artists.

These stunning pieces reveal alternate realities where your favorite Marvel heroes were bitten by that fateful radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker.

Today, fans can see the reveal of some of these Spider-Verse variant covers, including webbed-up versions of Emma Frost, Wolverine, Daredevil, and even the Punisher.

Catch these astounding artistic visions and spectacular new spider-suits on the covers of your favorite Marvel titles all throughout May.

Among this new batch is a variant cover for what promises to be the most shocking “Amazing Spider-Man” issue in 50 years: “Amazing Spider-Man #26!”

On sale May 31, the issue’s Spider-Verse variant cover is a breathtaking riff on “Amazing Fantasy #15″ by acclaimed artist Dave Talaski depicting Mary Jane filling the role of Spidey.

Check out the new covers now and collect all 28 starting on May 3.