Marvel Heroes Step Into the Spider-Verse in New Variant Covers

Announced last month, Spider-Verse variant covers, an exciting new variant cover series celebrating the return of “Edge of Spider-Verse,’ will swing into shops this May. Marvel has shared a first look at eight of the new variant covers.
- Get ready to meet over 25 wild new webheads designed by some of the industry’s hottest artists.
- These stunning pieces reveal alternate realities where your favorite Marvel heroes were bitten by that fateful radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker.
- Today, fans can see the reveal of some of these Spider-Verse variant covers, including webbed-up versions of Emma Frost, Wolverine, Daredevil, and even the Punisher.
- Catch these astounding artistic visions and spectacular new spider-suits on the covers of your favorite Marvel titles all throughout May.
- Among this new batch is a variant cover for what promises to be the most shocking “Amazing Spider-Man” issue in 50 years: “Amazing Spider-Man #26!”
- On sale May 31, the issue’s Spider-Verse variant cover is a breathtaking riff on “Amazing Fantasy #15″ by acclaimed artist Dave Talaski depicting Mary Jane filling the role of Spidey.
- Check out the new covers now and collect all 28 starting on May 3.