“The Bachelor” Creator Mike Fleiss to Exit Series After 21 Years

Mike Fleiss, creator of ABC’s hit reality dating series The Bachelor, will be exiting the series after 21 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to creating the series, Fleiss has been the longtime face of the popular franchise.

Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner will take over as executive producers and showrunners for the franchise, which also includes The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise .

The trio has already begun work on the upcoming 20th season of The Bachelorette, which is set to premiere in June.

Fleiss confirmed his exit in a statement, in which he congratulated The Bachelor season 27 star Zach Shallcross and fiancée Kaity Biggar.

Fleiss had already stepped back on his involvement in the series and hadn't been working day-to-day on it in the past decade.

The Bachelor debuted in March 2002 and led to the creation of spinoff series The Bachelorette the following year.

Fleiss also served as executive producer on additional spinoffs, including Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games.

, and . Some of Fleiss’ other credits include Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?, Superstar USA, The Will and High School Reunion.

