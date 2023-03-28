Universal Destinations & Experiences Chief Mark Woodbury Appoints Two Execs As Creativity Takes Over Division

Universal Destinations & Experiences’ Chief Mark Woodbury has announced the promotion of two key executives as the division continues its trend of ongoing creativity and innovation.

What’s Happening:

Woodbury’s Full Memo:

This is an exciting time for Universal Creative as they continue to innovate the most compelling attractions imaginable and develop new, exciting and immersive ways to bring our brand to life for our existing fans and for new audiences around the world. Their work is key in helping us pursue our bold ambition for Universal Destinations & Experiences.

As we look to the future, we have been thoughtful about Universal Creative’s next chapter. One that cultivates creative talent, enhances a culture of inclusive collaboration, and takes our rich portfolio of franchises and unique brand of storytelling to new heights. A place where individual effort is respected, recognized and rewarded, and the team is empowered to reach its highest potential.

I am pleased to share the following Universal Creative leadership roles.

Brian Robinson is appointed to the role of EVP, Chief Creative Officer. He will lead the Creative Studio, inclusive of ATI (Advanced Technology Initiatives), Media, Architecture and Planning, and Attraction Development. He will be responsible for setting priorities and inspiring the creative vision for the team and for leading cross-functional collaboration within Universal Creative. He will also work closely with UDX Marketing and Insights in developing product execution strategies moving forward. Brian is a creative force, a true collaborator and a dynamic leader who excels at building inclusive and innovative cultures. He will contribute to the brand strategy for UDX and help strengthen alignment across our divisions and functions.

In his current role as EVP, Brand Strategy & Creative at Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E), Brian has led some of entertainment’s most recognized franchises through physical and digital product innovation, resulting in numerous industry awards and record performance. He serves in an important role as a key interface with Universal Pictures and other NBCU divisions, and also built a powerhouse creative team at UP&E. Prior to joining Universal, he activated compelling franchises in visionary ways at DreamWorks Animation and was a key leader in the groundbreaking brand transformation at Target. Brian will continue his work at Universal Products & Experiences as we transition his responsibilities with a planned move to Orlando later this year.

Eric Parr is promoted to SVP, Creative Studio, reporting to Brian Robinson. In this new position, Eric will take on an expanded role leading creative design on new attractions, destinations and experiences worldwide. He will bring his rich creative and technical background to the attraction development process on multiple new platforms. Working in partnership with Brian, and in close collaboration with other Creative Studio functions, he and his team will shape and define the next generation of Universal branded experiences.

Parr was VP of Creative.

During his 25+ years of creative leadership, he has been instrumental in the development of some of the industry’s most iconic experiences and many of our award-winning attractions. Prior to joining Universal Creative, Eric reimagined museums and exhibitions, most notably the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and helped them become world-renowned venues. As a trained architect and holder of many patents, Eric is recognized for his expertise in bringing creative projects to life that result in groundbreaking guest experiences.

We have an exciting future with a powerful aspiration reflected in our new name, our phenomenal product, a differentiated brand purpose and an extraordinarily talented team. I’m confident with where we are going as a company and in Brian and Eric’s ability to take the Creative Studio and its culture to new heights.

I look forward to announcing other key appointments soon.

Please join me in congratulating these leaders on their new roles!

Mark Woodbury