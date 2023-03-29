Disney World Largest Union Group Approves New Contract

The Service Trades Council Union represents about 45,000 of Walt Disney World cast members has overwhelmingly approved the latest contract offer from Walt Disney World. The vote was approved with 97% voting to ratify the contact.
Contract Details:
- Minimum of $17 an hour for new and existing cast members upon ratification
- Minimum of $18 an hour by year end for current cast
- Annual pay increases every year of the contract
- Full retroactive increased pay, dated back to October 2022 for all current cast members
- Entry level rates for newly hired cast will reach a minimum of $18 an hour by 2024
What They Are Saying:
- Jeff Vahle, President of Walt Disney World Resort: “Our cast members have always been at the heart of the Walt Disney World experience, and we are thrilled that, with the support of the union, they have overwhelmingly approved this new five-year agreement that significantly increases wages, alongside our leading benefits program that includes affordable medical coverage and more. Frontline employees also have access to 100 percent paid tuition for higher education through the Disney Aspire program.”