Disney World Largest Union Group Approves New Contract

The Service Trades Council Union represents about 45,000 of Walt Disney World cast members has overwhelmingly approved the latest contract offer from Walt Disney World. The vote was approved with 97% voting to ratify the contact.

Contract Details:

Minimum of $17 an hour for new and existing cast members upon ratification

Minimum of $18 an hour by year end for current cast

Annual pay increases every year of the contract

Full retroactive increased pay, dated back to October 2022 for all current cast members

Entry level rates for newly hired cast will reach a minimum of $18 an hour by 2024

What They Are Saying: