Freeform’s “grown-ish” to End With Season 6

The upcoming sixth season of Freeform’s grown-ish will be the show’s last.

What’s Happening:

Series star Yara Shahidi announced the news in a newly released video on the Freeform YouTube channel.

Season 6 will premiere in two parts, with the first half releasing this summer and the second half coming in 2024.

During Season 6, the show will celebrate its 100th episode.

Guest stars announced for the final season include Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, along with other exciting people that will be shared soon.

You can catch up on the first five seasons of grown-ish anytime on Hulu

Fans of grown-ish can be among the first to get a look at the upcoming season at the ATX TV Festival

About grown-ish:

On the heels of big sister Zoey’s graduation, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown.”

grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.