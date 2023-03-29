Freeform’s “grown-ish” to End With Season 6

The upcoming sixth season of Freeform’s grown-ish will be the show’s last.
What’s Happening:
- Series star Yara Shahidi announced the news in a newly released video on the Freeform YouTube channel.
- Season 6 will premiere in two parts, with the first half releasing this summer and the second half coming in 2024.
- During Season 6, the show will celebrate its 100th episode.
- Guest stars announced for the final season include Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, along with other exciting people that will be shared soon.
- You can catch up on the first five seasons of grown-ish anytime on Hulu.
- Fans of grown-ish can be among the first to get a look at the upcoming season at the ATX TV Festival, taking place June 1-4, 2023 in Austin, TX.
About grown-ish:
- On the heels of big sister Zoey’s graduation, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown.”
- grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.
