Updated Terms of Use for Movies Anywhere Service

There are some changes coming to the Terms of Use when it comes to the Movies Anywhere service.
What’s Happening:
- There are some changes to the Terms of Use for the Movies Anywhere service.
- These changes are part of their commitment to giving you the best experience possible to enjoy and grow your movie collection.
- Once effective, the updated Terms of Use will govern your use and enjoyment of the Movies Anywhere service.
What These Updates Mean to You:
- As of May 1, 2023, you will no longer be able to send a Screen Pass. For Screen Passes sent prior to May 1, recipients will be able to accept and finish watching the movie before their passes expire.
- As of June 1, 2023, we will no longer support the Screen Pass feature. So we are removing the terms related to the “Screen Pass Feature”.
- As of June 1, 2023, we will no longer offer the ability to Watch Together. So we are removing the terms related to “Watch Together with Movies Anywhere”.
- As of June 1, 2023, we are updating the arbitration terms regarding the procedures for resolving disputes related to your account and the Movies Anywhere service.
- By continuing to use or access the Movies Anywhere website or mobile applications or otherwise engage with Movies Anywhere on or after the effective dates above, you accept and agree to the updated Terms of Use.
- For more information on these upcoming changes, visit our Help Center.