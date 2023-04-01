Mourning Joe Returns for April Menu at Gideon’s Bakehouse

The delicious Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs has revealed their menu for April 2023, including the return of the Coffee Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie, new merchandise, and more!

Coffee Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie:

This handmade, almost 1/2 pound vanilla based cookie is filled and topped with freshly ground espresso beans and complemented with Toffee (for a sweet crunch), Dark Chocolates (for richness), and a sprinkling of sea salt harvested from Mourning Joe's tears. This emotional Gideon's Cookie fuels your spirit with all the feels.⁣⁣⁣⁣

Limit 2 per person.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Coffee Toffee Vanilla Bean Cake:

This towering behemoth features three layers of a Vanilla Coffee Bean Cake smothered in signature thick layers of Coffee Buttercream and filled with Crunchy Toffee Pieces.

The Coffee Toffee Vanilla Bean Cake is only available on Wednesdays and Saturdays in April.

While supplies last. Limit two per person.

Salted Caramel Nitro Cold Brew:

One of last year's most popular offerings, the Salted Caramel Nitro Cold Brew returns!

Like all of Gideon’s flavors, the Salted Caramel is 100% housemade and is also Vegan and Gluten-Free.

Available ONLY at Gideon's in Disney Springs!⁣⁣⁣⁣

This month’s featured character is Mourning Joe, who guests can find on a T-Shirt and his own coffee-scented candle.

Mourning Joe Shirt:

Available in-stores and online.

Monthly character shirts are very limited and will disappear quickly.

Crystal Ball Black & Gold Pin:

Peek into the future with this mysterious new pin design! Black and gold, with a gentle amount of sparkle, you must promise you will use the powers of the crystal ball pin responsibly.

Limited to 2000 units. Available in-stores and online.

Mourning Joe Candle:

It’s the stunningly perfect Mourning Joe Candle, now in a large 3-wick version.

This immersive new Limited Edition candle has a sweet coffee aroma that will transform your home into a bakery that is roasting fresh beans! As a bonus, the candle wax is a gorgeous cold brew color.

Available online only.

Additionally, this month’s print featuring Mourning Joe is unfortunately already sold out.