Target Exclusive Marvel Legends “Multiverse of Madness” Scarlet Witch Figure Coming Fall 2023

Wanda Maximoff is a superhero with a rough past, and while she’s made great strides to do good, her dark side takes hold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hasbro is celebrating the Scarlet Witch’s villainous heel turn with an all new Marvel Legends action figure coming exclusively to Target.

Hasbro is stepping back into the multiverse with a new action figure themed after Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch.

Her use of chaos magic is both beautiful and deadly as Doctor Strange experienced first hand in Multiverse of Madness. This figure shows her fully embracing the depths of her power as she wields her magic…and the Darkhold too!

In addition to the magical book, Scarlet Witch is seen in her maroon cape and matching headdress and comes with swappable hands using chaos magic.

As always, the Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale action figures that boast multiple points of articulation, premium deco and entertainment inspired accessories. Whether used for creative play or collected to display, fans will love these quality figures from Hasbro.

The Scarlet Witch Marvel Legends figure will be available exclusively at Target in Fall 2023 .

“Wanda Maximoff, one of the strongest Avengers, discovers the mystical side of her powers after the events of WandaVision.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SCARLET WITCH

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Fall 2023

