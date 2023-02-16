Scarlet Witch Creates Chaos on New Funko and Loungefly Exclusives from Fun.com

Ever since the credits rolled on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we’ve been dying to get back to the multiverse and fortunately Funko and Loungefly are here to make that happen. Follow Scarlet Witch on an exciting journey from Earth to Earth with awesome new exclusives from Fun.com!

Scarlet Witch is having quite a moment in the spotlight as part of new exclusive Funko and Loungefly collectibles. For the second time in a matter of weeks, she’s starring on a Pop! figure and mini backpack that emphasize her incredible magical powers.

This time it’s Fun.com who’s teamed up with the sibling brands to deliver nerdy goodness and best of all, you won’t need to use any Chaos Magic to acquire these Marvel must-haves.

The new Funko Pop! presents Wanda in full costume complete with headpiece and as you can imagine, she’s wielding her magic. Red energy bursts sit comfortably in her hands ready to strike on command.

presents Wanda in full costume complete with headpiece and as you can imagine, she’s wielding her magic. Red energy bursts sit comfortably in her hands ready to strike on command. The Loungefly exclusive is the ever popular mini backpack with front zip pouch that fans have come to adore. For this look, Wanda herself appears—in the style of a Pop! figure. And she’s already working her magic

By the look of her outfit, we think this is actually WandaVision–finale Scarlet Witch as she appears pre Multiverse of Madness. Notice her bare shoulders and the markings on her black leggings. We love that she’s finally getting some much deserved love no matter what part of her personal journey!

As is common with Loungefly bags, the interior has a cool lining that’s decorated with Pop! Scarlet Witch images. The back of the bag reads “The Scarlet Witch” written above an icon of her headdress.

The new Funko and Loungefly Scarlet Witch exclusives are available for pre-order at Fun.com .

The Pop! sells for $11.99 while the mini backpack comes in at $79.99. They are expected to ship in March and April 2023 respectively.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Scarlet Witch Funko Pop!

POP! Marvel: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Scarlet Witch – $11.99

Scarlet Witch Loungefly

Scarlet Witch Loungefly Mini Backpack – $79.99