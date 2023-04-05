Disney+ Developing German Original Series “Pauline”

Disney+ has revealed that they are developing a German original series titled Pauline, about a teenager who falls in love with the devil himself, according to Deadline.

Pauline follows an 18-year-old who accidentally becomes pregnant – from a one-night stand. With school stress, the climate crisis and the downfall of society weighing heavily on her mind, something she doesn’t need at all right now is catching feelings, especially not for her one-night stand Lukas, who, as it turns out, is the devil himself.

The series comes from the team behind Netflix’s How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) .

is written by Sebastian Colley and executive producers will include Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, who also worked on the Netflix series. Arabella Bartsch, Alma Buddecke and Facundo Scalerandi are set to direct the series.

The cast of the series will feature a diverse group of young actors, including: Sira-Anna Faal ( Berlin Nobody ) as Pauline Ludger Bökelmann ( Dark ) as Lukas



What they’re saying:

Käßbohrer and Murmann: “For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts. We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.”