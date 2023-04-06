Thor Takes on a Godly-Powered M.O.D.O.K. This July in “Thor Annual #1”

This July, witness an epic that will go down in history amongst Thor’s more legendary battles as the God of Thunder takes on a godly-powered M.O.D.O.K. in Thor Annual #1!

What’s Happening:

From master storytelling duo Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, currently making big moves in Guardians of the Galaxy, and acclaimed artist Ibraim Roberson comes a done-in-one Thor saga so big it could only be told in a giant-sized annual.

In the grand tradition of Marvel Thor Annual will present a blockbuster battle between Thor and one of Marvel’s most iconic villains, M.O.D.O.K. But this isn’t the M.O.D.O.K. fans know… After accomplishing his greatest scheme yet, M.O.D.O.K has evolved into a being that’s more than a match for Thor, and has begun a conquest of all there is to conquer!

will present a blockbuster battle between Thor and one of Marvel’s most iconic villains, M.O.D.O.K. But this isn’t the M.O.D.O.K. fans know… After accomplishing his greatest scheme yet, M.O.D.O.K has evolved into a being that’s more than a match for Thor, and has begun a conquest of all there is to conquer! Enter…MYTHOS! When M.O.D.O.K. – fueled by revenge and a refusal to ever again be someone else’s pawn – seizes control of all of the Ten Realms but Asgard, Thor the All-Father must step in and regain control of the Ten Realms and the World Tree. But M.O.D.O.K.'s new, cosmic power proves to be a greater threat than Thor could imagine, and he’ll need the inspiration of some beloved friends from Midgard to reclaim his realms and his awesome power.

Thor Annual #1, which hits store shelves on July 5th, will also include a special preview for Thor’s exciting next era.

