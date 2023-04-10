New Details on Prince Eric’s New Song in the Live-Action “The Little Mermaid”

A new piece from Empire Magazine reveals some new details about a new song for Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
What’s Happening:
- This song began with the need for audiences to truly feel the romantic connection between Ariel (Halle Bailey) and Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).
- The new song will be called “Wild Uncharted Waters,” and is one of three new songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken to sit alongside the classics.
- If the original Eric represents a “part of that world” that Ariel’s always wanted to explore, Eric 2.0 is more like her equal and opposite – someone born on dry land, who’s always looking out into the Big Blue.
- “It’s a call-out to the girl that saved him,” says Hauer-King of his new song. “They’re both looking for adventure, to other worlds.”
- Hauer-King went on to talk about just how soaked he got during filming:
- “The person that got the wettest in this film, by a country mile, was me!” he laughs. “It came from a smart decision [of director Rob Marshall’s], which is that, as a human, I should be interacting with water as a human would. So, for my stuff – the shipwreck, fights in water – I needed to be wet. Halle and the mermaids can’t interact with water as humans, so they were on blue-screen stages.”
- Empire’s full story on The Little Mermaid can be found in their upcoming June 2023 issue, which will be released on Thursday, April 13th. You can pre-order a copy here.
- Disney’s The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26th.