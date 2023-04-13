It’s A Real Scream! CASETiFY Previews “Monsters Inc.” Collection Coming April 27th

Whether you believe in “scare because we care” or “we’re after your laughter,” you can bring the world of Monsteropolis to your pocket with CASETiFY’s new Monster’s Inc. collection. That’s right, Sulley, Mike, Boo and the gang are bringing their delightful personas to new smart device accessories that will have you screaming!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its latest collaboration with Disney, inspired by the beloved Pixar film Monsters, Inc.

Recognizable elements from the movie will come alive on CASETiFY’s range of tech accessories offering fans the option to customize their favorite devices the Disney way.

Fans can now sign up for priority access to shop the collection at casetify.com ahead of launch on April 27th.

No need to visit Monstropolis to see the iconic scaring stars, just swing by CASETiFY to check out the playful collection featuring a limited-edition Fur Case 3D AirPods Pro Case mimicking Mike’s hard hat

Additional designs include character cases, customizable elements, and sticker style artwork on CASETiFY’s Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Ultra Compostable, Clear, and Bounce Cases.

The collection launches at Casetify.com

All products in the collection retail between $38 and $98 USD.

More CASETiFY Accessories:

Where to Shop: