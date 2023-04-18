Disney Movie Insiders “Avatar: The Way of Water” Instagram Sweepstakes is Now Live

The Disney Movie Insiders x Avatar: The Way of the Water Instagram Sweepstakes is now live and will run through April 24, 2023.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Movie Insiders x Avatar: The Way of the Water is giving away 20 prize packs including Avatar: The Way of Water merch to 20 lucky super fans.
  • Each prize pack will include an eco-tote, notebook, stainless steel water bottle and a digital code redeemable at Movies Anywhere for the movie, Avatar: The Way of Water for your personal collection.
  • To enter for your chance to win simply follow @DisneyMovieInsiders, tag a friend and comment with  #DMIAvatarAtHomeSweepstakes.
  • The sweepstake is live now and will run through April 24, 2023.

Avatar: The Way of Water Synopsis:

  • Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora.
  • When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.