TRON Lightcycle / Run Will Be Using a Virtual Queue During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

There are lots of exciting announcements when it comes to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. For those who are wondering what will happen with TRON Lightcycle / Run, Disney Parks Blog announced that there will be a virtual queue.
What's Happening:
- Although we do not know all the details Disney has released that there will be a virtual queue for TRON Lightcycle / Run during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
- Disney Parks Blog stated, "Also during the party, you may have the opportunity to experience some of your favorite attractions including Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the newly opened TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise. TRON Lightcycle / Run will use a virtual queue* during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, allowing guests to enjoy all the festivities while they wait to enter the Grid. Virtual queues are limited and subject to availability, times are subject to change, and joining a virtual queue does not guarantee entrance to any experience."
- It is not clear what time the virtual queue will open, but Disney will be releasing more information as the event gets closer.
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this year beginning August 11th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning