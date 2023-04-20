TRON Lightcycle / Run Will Be Using a Virtual Queue During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

There are lots of exciting announcements when it comes to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. For those who are wondering what will happen with TRON Lightcycle / Run, Disney Parks Blog announced that there will be a virtual queue.

What's Happening:

Although we do not know all the details Disney has released that there will be a virtual queue for TRON Lightcycle / Run during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Disney Parks Blog stated, "Also during the party, you may have the opportunity to experience some of your favorite attractions including Haunted Mansion Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

It is not clear what time the virtual queue will open, but Disney will be releasing more information as the event gets closer.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Magic Kingdom beginning August 11th