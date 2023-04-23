Lady Loki Returns in New “Loki #1” Variant Cover

This June, Loki’s mischievous past comes back to haunt him and the entire Marvel Universe in a new solo series. Marvel shared a first look at a new variant cover for the upcoming first issue from artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and it features the return of Lady Loki.
- Written by Dan Watters (Sword of Azrael, Arkham City) in his highly-anticipated Marvel Comics debut and drawn by acclaimed artist Germán Peralta (“Black Panther,” “Maestro”), “Loki” will be a whirlwind saga as an ancient weapon Loki created is scattered across the ten realms.
- Throughout the journey, Loki will revisit some of his various past looks and personas, including shifting back to his female form, aka Lady Loki.
- To celebrate the iconic character’s new chapter, superstar artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau has depicted Lady Loki in a gorgeous cover that will grace “Loki #1.”
- Available as both a regular variant cover and a virgin variant cover, this mesmerizing masterpiece is latest of Artgerm’s best-selling character portraits that spotlight Marvel’s beloved heroes and villains.
- Check it out now and stay tuned for more news about “Loki” in the coming weeks.