Lady Loki Returns in New “Loki #1” Variant Cover

This June, Loki’s mischievous past comes back to haunt him and the entire Marvel Universe in a new solo series. Marvel shared a first look at a new variant cover for the upcoming first issue from artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and it features the return of Lady Loki.

Written by Dan Watters (Sword of Azrael, Arkham City) in his highly-anticipated Marvel Comics debut and drawn by acclaimed artist Germán Peralta (“Black Panther,” “Maestro”), “Loki” will be a whirlwind saga as an ancient weapon Loki created is scattered across the ten realms.

Throughout the journey, Loki will revisit some of his various past looks and personas, including shifting back to his female form, aka Lady Loki.

To celebrate the iconic character’s new chapter, superstar artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau has depicted Lady Loki in a gorgeous cover that will grace “Loki #1.”

Available as both a regular variant cover and a virgin variant cover, this mesmerizing masterpiece is latest of Artgerm’s best-selling character portraits that spotlight Marvel’s beloved heroes and villains.

Check it out now and stay tuned for more news about “Loki” in the coming weeks.