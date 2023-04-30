“GMA” Guest List: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karen Gillan and More to Appear Week of May 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 1st-6th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 1st-6th:
- Monday, May 1
- Jancee Dunn (Hot and Bothered)
- “Countdown to Coronation” series
- Deborah Roberts (Lessons Learned and Cherished)
- Tuesday, May 2
- Biochemist and author Jessie Inchauspé (The Glucose Goddess Method)
- “Countdown to Coronation” series
- Susan Lucci (National Stroke Awareness Month)
- Minka Kelly (Tell Me Everything)
- Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid)
- Wednesday, May 3
- “Countdown to Coronation” series
- Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
- Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Great American Baking Show)
- Thursday, May 4
- “Countdown to Coronation” series
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan (Love Again)
- Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 5
- “Countdown to Coronation” series
- Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Saturday, May 6
- TBA
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.