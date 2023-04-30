“GMA” Guest List: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karen Gillan and More to Appear Week of May 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 1st-6th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 1st-6th:

Monday, May 1 Jancee Dunn ( Hot and Bothered ) “Countdown to Coronation” series Deborah Roberts ( Lessons Learned and Cherished )

Tuesday, May 2 Biochemist and author Jessie Inchauspé ( The Glucose Goddess Method ) “Countdown to Coronation” series Susan Lucci (National Stroke Awareness Month) Minka Kelly ( Tell Me Everything ) Jonah Hauer-King ( The Little Mermaid )

Wednesday, May 3 “Countdown to Coronation” series Chris Pratt ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ) Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith ( Great American Baking Show )

Thursday, May 4 “Countdown to Coronation” series Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan ( Love Again ) Karen Gillan ( Guardians of the Galaxy ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 5 “Countdown to Coronation” series Will Poulter ( Guardians of the Galaxy )

Saturday, May 6 TBA



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.