“GMA” Guest List: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karen Gillan and More to Appear Week of May 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 1st-6th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 1st-6th:

  • Monday, May 1
    • Jancee Dunn (Hot and Bothered)
    • “Countdown to Coronation” series
    • Deborah Roberts (Lessons Learned and Cherished)
  • Tuesday, May 2
    • Biochemist and author Jessie Inchauspé (The Glucose Goddess Method)
    • “Countdown to Coronation” series
    • Susan Lucci (National Stroke Awareness Month)
    • Minka Kelly (Tell Me Everything)
    • Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid)
  • Wednesday, May 3
  • Thursday, May 4
    • “Countdown to Coronation” series
    • Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan (Love Again)
    • Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, May 5
    • “Countdown to Coronation” series
    • Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy)
  • Saturday, May 6
    • TBA

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.