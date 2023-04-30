“GMA3” Guest List: Susan Lucci, Michael James Scott and More to Appear Week of May 1st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 1st-5th:

Monday, May 1 Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson (Black and Missing Foundation cofounders) GMA3 Menopause Manual Series: Ali Wentworth and Dr. Tiffanie Henry Davis (intimacy expert) Fat Joe raises his voice on the Hill Performance by Kip Moore

Tuesday, May 2 Dr. Vivek Murthy (U.S. Surgeon General) Susan Lucci (National Stroke Awareness Month) Deborah Roberts ( Lessons Learned and Cherished ) Bridget Everett ( Somebody Somewhere )

Wednesday, May 3 Emma Lovewell (Peloton trainer; Live Learn Love Well ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 4 Alex Presha (Food pantry trends) Michael James Scott ( Aladdin surprise)

Friday, May 5 Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Sharon Carpenter (British royals journalist reports on the Coronation) Jimmy Rollins ( Love Outside the Lines ) Will Poulter ( Guardians of the Galaxy



