“GMA3” Guest List: Susan Lucci, Michael James Scott and More to Appear Week of May 1st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 1st-5th:
- Monday, May 1
- Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson (Black and Missing Foundation cofounders)
- GMA3 Menopause Manual Series: Ali Wentworth and Dr. Tiffanie Henry Davis (intimacy expert)
- Fat Joe raises his voice on the Hill
- Performance by Kip Moore
- Tuesday, May 2
- Dr. Vivek Murthy (U.S. Surgeon General)
- Susan Lucci (National Stroke Awareness Month)
- Deborah Roberts (Lessons Learned and Cherished)
- Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)
- Wednesday, May 3
- Emma Lovewell (Peloton trainer; Live Learn Love Well)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, May 4
- Alex Presha (Food pantry trends)
- Michael James Scott (Aladdin surprise)
- Friday, May 5
- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
- Sharon Carpenter (British royals journalist reports on the Coronation)
- Jimmy Rollins (Love Outside the Lines)
- Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.