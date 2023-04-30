“GMA3” Guest List: Susan Lucci, Michael James Scott and More to Appear Week of May 1st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 1st-5th:

  • Monday, May 1
    • Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson (Black and Missing Foundation cofounders)
    • GMA3 Menopause Manual Series: Ali Wentworth and Dr. Tiffanie Henry Davis (intimacy expert)
    • Fat Joe raises his voice on the Hill
    • Performance by Kip Moore
  • Tuesday, May 2
    • Dr. Vivek Murthy (U.S. Surgeon General)
    • Susan Lucci (National Stroke Awareness Month)
    • Deborah Roberts (Lessons Learned and Cherished)
    • Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)
  • Wednesday, May 3
    • Emma Lovewell (Peloton trainer; Live Learn Love Well)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, May 4
    • Alex Presha (Food pantry trends)
    • Michael James Scott (Aladdin surprise)
  • Friday, May 5
    • Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
    • Sharon Carpenter (British royals journalist reports on the Coronation)
    • Jimmy Rollins (Love Outside the Lines)
    • Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy)

