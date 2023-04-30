“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Jennifer Lopez, Chris Pratt and More to Appear Week of May 1st

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 1st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Guests for the Week of May 1st-5th:

Monday, May 1 Ellie Kemper ( The Great American Baking Show ) Deborah Roberts ( Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life )

Tuesday, May 2 James Marsden Minka Kelly

Wednesday, May 3 Chris Pratt ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ) Abby Ryder Fortson ( Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. ) Performance by Emily King

Thursday, May 4 Kathleen Turner ( White House Plumbers ) Karen Gillan ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 )

Friday, May 5 Jennifer Lopez Lilly Singh ( The Muppets Mayhem ) Chef Pati Jinich (Cinco de Mayo recipe)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.