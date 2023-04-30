“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Chita Rivera, Doug E. Fresh and More to Appear Week of April 1st

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 1st-5th:

Monday, May 1 – Taking Chances, Facing Fears Chita Rivera ( Chita: A Memoir ) Wayne Cilento ( Bob Fosse’s Dancin ) Shannon Cohn ( Below The Belt ; real fears and impact surrounding endometriosis)

Tuesday, May 2 – Always a Fan Roy Wood Jr. (Host 2023 White House Correspondents’ dinner) Ryan Holiday ( The Daily Dad: 366 Meditations on Parenting, Love, and Raising Great Kids ) Rehan Staton (Journey from starting as a Sanitation worker to graduating from Harvard) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, May 3 Jazmyn Simon & Dulé Hill ( Repeat After Me ) Laurie Berkner aka “The Queen of Kids’ Music,” (New tour and performance) Zalia Avant-Garde (National Spelling Bee champion)

Thursday, May 4 – Stop Doubting, Start Living Jen Sincero ( You Are a Badass ) Luke Russert ( Look for Me There: Grieving My Father and Finding Myself ) Luvvie Ajayi Jones ( Little Troublemaker Makes A Mess )

Friday, May 5 – Pass the Mic Doug E. Fresh aka “The World’s Greatest Entertainer” (Celebrating the 50th-anniversary of Hip-Hop) Dr. Olajide Williams (Hip Hop Public Health (HHPH)) Deborah Roberts ( In Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life ) Then, An amazing teenager who created an app to communicate with his sister, who cannot speak



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.