“The View” Guest List: Roy Wood Jr., Minka Kelly and More to Appear Week of May 1st

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of May 1s-5th:

Monday, May 1 Roy Wood Jr. (host, 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner)

Tuesday, May 2 Ellie Kemper ( The Great American Baking Show ) Deborah Roberts ( Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life )

Wednesday, May 3 Minka Kelly ( Tell Me Everything: A Memoir ) Richard Dreyfuss ( Sweetwater )

Thursday, May 4 Charlie Day ( Fool’s Paradise ) Mother’s Day Favorite Things

Friday, May 5 Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas ( Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ) Karen Gillan ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



