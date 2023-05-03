Microsoft Store To Offer Special Savings On Star Wars Titles For May 4th

The Microsoft Store is getting in on the May 4th Star Wars fun with a slew of deals that will allow fans to save up to 85% on titles from the Galaxy Far, Far Away in the world of video games, movies, and TV.

What’s Happening:

Microsoft Store is celebrating May the 4th with a special limited time sale, letting fans get their hands on some of the most iconic and beloved Star Wars titles in the worlds of movies, TV, and games at up to 85% off.

Whether you are a die-hard fan or looking for the next greatest deals, Microsoft Store has something for everyone to get into the Jedi spirit.

From this Friday, April 28 through May 4, Microsoft Store’s Xbox discounts on Star Wars games include: Save 85% off STAR WARS: SQUADRONS . Limited-time price: $6 Save 60% off LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga . Limited-time price: $24 Save 50% off Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic . Limited-time price: $5 Save 33% off Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 2 . Limited-time price: $16 Save 65% off Star Wars BATTLEFRONT ULTIMATE BUNDLE. Limited-time price: $7

From May 2 through May 9, binge on Microsoft Store’s Star Wars movies Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back , sequel trilogies in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, all-time favorites such as Star Wars: A New Hope and so much more!

, sequel trilogies in all-time favorites such as and so much more! This is all part of the fun of May the 4th, known more recently as Star Wars Day, or “May the Fourth Be With You.”