CASETiFY Celebrates Star Wars Day with Limited Edition N-1 Starfighter Collector’s Edition Box Set

No matter where they go, Mando and Grogu make quite the team and this year CASETiFY is celebrating their bond with a limited edition box set launching on Star Wars Day. In honor of the fan-created holiday, CASETiFY is introducing an exclusive N-1 Starfighter Case that makes the perfect companion to the Mandalorian Helmet case and Grogu AirPods.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

May the 4th Be With You! CASETiFY celebrates Star Wars Day in style by launching an exclusive N-1 Starfighter Collector's Edition Box Set.

This limited-edition bundle features a stunning collection of accessories inspired by the original Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, that will take anyone’s fandom to the next level, including a Modified N-1 Starfighter Case.

With only 1,000 box sets available, fans can visit casetify.com

The Modified N-1 Starfighter case is a limited-edition product designed to protect a fan’s phone just like the iconic spacecraft that defended the skies and space around Naboo. Its premium finish made out of aluminum and the mirror effect of its backdrop creates a galactic effect that fans will love.

After becoming the most popular product in the recent Lucasfilm collaboration inspired by The Mandalorian , CASETiFY brings to the special May the 4th box the Grogu AirPods Case.

, CASETiFY brings to the special May the 4th box the Grogu AirPods Case. Fans will be able to turn their airpod case into their very own Grogu and protect it like Din Djarin protects the Child.

The Mandalorian™ Exclusive Gift Box – iPhone 14 Pro Max

Beyond these two products, the Collector Edition’s Package also includes a The Mandalorian Helmet Case inspired by beskar steel, one of the most sacred materials in the galaxy, allowing fans to outfit their smartphone with The Mandalorian Helmet for protection through their galactic adventures.

This limited-edition bundle is only available to 1,000 lucky fans on a first-come, first-served basis.

on a first-come, first-served basis. It will be available at casetify.com price of $340.

More CASETiFY The Mandalorian:

In addition to the new Collector Edition set, fans can shop CASETiFY’s full range of Star Wars cases and smart accessories all themed to The Mandalorian including new Paz Vizsla and the Armorer helmet designs for CASETiFY’s signature Impact Ultra Impact Mirror Bounce Case

The Mandalorian x CASETiFY Collection launched March 14th Casetify.com/co-lab Available for purchase online CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store) CASETiFY Studio locations

All products in the collection retail between $38 and $112 USD.

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!