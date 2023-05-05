Dollywood’s Splash Country Opens For 23rd Season on May 13th

Dollywood’s Splash Country is back for their 23rd season with new shade areas, food offerings, and entertainment options when the gates open on May 13th.

What’s Happening:

Summer days are back and there is no better way to spend the hotter, longer days than at Dollywood’s Splash Country. East Tennessee’s friendliest water park will open for its 23rd season on Saturday, May 13, with more shade, more food and more opportunities to make a splash all summer long.

During the offseason, Dollywood’s Splash Country was able to increase the amount of available shaded seating and food offerings. Guests also can enjoy additional food trucks in the park, and a brand-new food location, Splash and Dash, serves up freshly-fried mini donuts which can be enjoyed underneath one of the multiple new shade structures surrounding the Mountain Waves wave pool.

Known as “the Smokies’ Most-Trusted Water Park,” Dollywood’s Splash Country always maintains safety as its top priority. In 2022, Splash Country was honored with Ellis and Associates’ Platinum International Safety Award for “achieving the highest quality of lifeguard professionalism and operational standards.” An example of Splash Country’s dedication to water safety is the 13 th annual Water Safety Day, set for June 22. Families can learn how to make a splash with confidence with a full day of learning that kicks off with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Children of all ages are invited to participate in gaining life-saving knowledge.

Beyond a safe environment full of immersive theming, guests can experience live entertainment during their visits to the water park. This season sees the return of Too Hot Tuesdays (every Tuesday from 5/30 – 6/27 and 7/11 – 8/1), Too Cool Thursdays (every Thursday from 6/1 – 8/3), and Splash Bash LIVE (every Saturday from 6/17 – 8/5). All of these fan favorite events will return for the 2023 season.

Now is the best time for guests to secure a summer of fun in the sun thanks to a limited-time offer on a Dollywood’s Splash Country Summer Splash Pass. Now through June 4, guests can purchase a Summer Splash Pass for just $33+tax per month! The pass provides admission to Dollywood’s Splash Country all season plus a free ticket to share with a friend.

Dollywood’s Splash Country opens the weekend of May 13-14. Daily operation begins Saturday, May 20, and continues through Aug. 6. The park shifts to a primarily weekend-only schedule through Sep. 10.

What They’re Saying: