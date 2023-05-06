“GMA3” Guest List: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ken Jennings and More to Appear Week of May 8th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May May 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May May 8th-12th:

Monday, May 8 Alex Presha (Food pantry trends) GMA3 helps Bryan Tsiliacos, on a mission to do 30 big acts of kindness by 30

Tuesday, May 9 Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) ( The Joy of Politics ) Chef Michael Solomonov (Cooking demo to celebrate Jewish Heritage Month) Ken Jennings ( Jeopardy! Masters )

Wednesday, May 10 Eleni Kounalakis (California Democratic gubernatorial candidate) Tamron Hall interviews musicians Salt-N-Pepa Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 11 Malin Akerman (Mental health advocate) GMA3 Menopause Manual Series Performance by Moby

Friday, May 12 First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid Family who took their children on a visual memory world tour after inevitable blindness diagnosis Rachael Adams ( A Little Goes a Long Way ) Bert Kreischer ( The Machine )



