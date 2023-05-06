“GMA3” Guest List: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ken Jennings and More to Appear Week of May 8th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May May 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of May May 8th-12th:
- Monday, May 8
- Alex Presha (Food pantry trends)
- GMA3 helps Bryan Tsiliacos, on a mission to do 30 big acts of kindness by 30
- Tuesday, May 9
- Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (The Joy of Politics)
- Chef Michael Solomonov (Cooking demo to celebrate Jewish Heritage Month)
- Ken Jennings (Jeopardy! Masters)
- Wednesday, May 10
- Eleni Kounalakis (California Democratic gubernatorial candidate)
- Tamron Hall interviews musicians Salt-N-Pepa
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, May 11
- Malin Akerman (Mental health advocate)
- GMA3 Menopause Manual Series
- Performance by Moby
- Friday, May 12
- First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid
- Family who took their children on a visual memory world tour after inevitable blindness diagnosis
- Rachael Adams (A Little Goes a Long Way)
- Bert Kreischer (The Machine)
