“GMA3” Guest List: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ken Jennings and More to Appear Week of May 8th

by |
Tags: , , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May May 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May May 8th-12th:

  • Monday, May 8
    • Alex Presha (Food pantry trends)
    • GMA3 helps Bryan Tsiliacos, on a mission to do 30 big acts of kindness by 30
  • Tuesday, May 9
    • Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (The Joy of Politics)
    • Chef Michael Solomonov (Cooking demo to celebrate Jewish Heritage Month)
    • Ken Jennings (Jeopardy! Masters)
  • Wednesday, May 10
    • Eleni Kounalakis (California Democratic gubernatorial candidate)
    • Tamron Hall interviews musicians Salt-N-Pepa
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, May 11
    • Malin Akerman (Mental health advocate)
    • GMA3 Menopause Manual Series
    • Performance by Moby
  • Friday, May 12
    • First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid
    • Family who took their children on a visual memory world tour after inevitable blindness diagnosis
    • Rachael Adams (A Little Goes a Long Way)
    • Bert Kreischer (The Machine)

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.