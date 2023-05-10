Steve Rogers Makes His Final Stand Against the Outer Circle in “Captain America Finale” This August

"Captain America: Cold War," the epic crossover between "Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty" and “Captain America: Symbol of Truth,” is exploding across the Marvel Universe as Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson team up to stop Bucky Barnes and the White Wolf from unleashing the chaos of Dimension Z! As the saga kicks into high gear in the weeks to come, fans should also brace themselves for the crossover’s explosive aftermath in "Captain America Finale #1,” an extra-sized one-shot coming this August.

It all comes down to this! "Captain America Finale #1″ will mark the end of Steve Rogers’ current era as writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero present the climactic final battle of their "Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty" run.

Steve will make his final stand against the Outer Circle, the new group of villains who now count Bucky Barnes as a member. Has Bucky finally come to his senses? Or will his misguided actions mark the end of one of comic book’s longest-standing friendships? Using information gathered from friends on the inside, Steve Rogers sets his sights on releasing the world from the Outer Circle’s influence and ending the Century Game for good. Within this thrilling confrontation also comes a new beginning—Bucky’s journey as the Revolution, Sharon Carter’s evolution as the new Destroyer, Black Widow’s new mission, and much more will continue later this year.

Check out Carmen Carnero’s latest breathtaking cover below and witness the end of an era when "Captain America Finale #1″ hits stands in August.

