New Disney On Ice Show Announced Featuring On-Ice Debuts of “Frozen II” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Disney On Ice has announced a brand-new spectacular show that is set to feature the most Disney characters in one show yet, 56! This new show will also include the on-ice debut of Frozen II and Raya and the Last Dragon.

What’s Happening:

Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice where every story begins with a wish! Through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs, this all-new production brings the brightest Disney stars to life.

Join Disney On Ice for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today’s favorites. The adventure begins when the north star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.

Pursue your dreams with Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, as she strives to make her wish of opening a restaurant come true. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White

debuts live on-ice and ascends into the air lifting the show to higher heights as the strong warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine. For the first time on ice, escape “Into the Unknown” with Elsa and Anna from Frozen II, hit the road with Disney and Pixar’s Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to “Life Is A Highway,” and reconnect with Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm. Travel to the mountains of Colombia where the Madrigal family lives, unlock the magic found in the family’s casita, and find out why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Set sail with Moana on her canoe into the open ocean to witness her encourage Te Kā to “Know Who You Are” and transform into Te Fiti.