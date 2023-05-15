Sara Bareilles’ “When You Wish Upon a Star” Now Available as Part of Disney100 Playlist on Spotify

During last weekend’s Disney Night on American Idol, Sara Bareilles performed the beloved Dsiney song “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Now, you can hear her rendition of the song thanks to a new Disney100 playlist on Spotify.

with “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Spotify now has her version of the beloved song and you can listen to it here

You can also check out a quick snippet of the song in the tweet below:

Anything your heart desires, will come to you… ✨ Listen to @SaraBareilles' new version of "When You Wish Upon A Star": https://t.co/OaHDupOkVD #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/8Wf0oDx5Sr — Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) May 15, 2023