Sara Bareilles’ “When You Wish Upon a Star” Now Available as Part of Disney100 Playlist on Spotify

During last weekend’s Disney Night on American Idol, Sara Bareilles performed the beloved Dsiney song “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Now, you can hear her rendition of the song thanks to a new Disney100 playlist on Spotify.

  • Grammy-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles opened Disney Night on American Idol with “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
  • Spotify now has her version of the beloved song and you can listen to it here.
  • You can also check out a quick snippet of the song in the tweet below:

  • The song is also part of a new Disney100 playlist, celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company.
  • In addition to Bareilles’ “When You Wish Upon a Star,” the playlist features Halle Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World,” from The Little Mermaid.
  • The Disney100 playlist features a fitting total of 123 songs, for a total play time of six and a half hours.
  • Some of the other tracks on the playlists include songs from some of your favorite Disney films, like:
    • Frozen
    • Encanto
    • Moana
    • Tangled
    • The Lion King
    • Aladdin
    • Mulan
    • Beauty and the Beast
    • The Princess and the Frog
    • And many more
  • You can find Spotify’s Disney100 playlist here.