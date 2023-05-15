Sara Bareilles’ “When You Wish Upon a Star” Now Available as Part of Disney100 Playlist on Spotify

During last weekend’s Disney Night on American Idol, Sara Bareilles performed the beloved Dsiney song “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Now, you can hear her rendition of the song thanks to a new Disney100 playlist on Spotify.
- Grammy-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles opened Disney Night on American Idol with “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
- Spotify now has her version of the beloved song and you can listen to it here.
- You can also check out a quick snippet of the song in the tweet below:
- The song is also part of a new Disney100 playlist, celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company.
- In addition to Bareilles’ “When You Wish Upon a Star,” the playlist features Halle Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World,” from The Little Mermaid.
- The Disney100 playlist features a fitting total of 123 songs, for a total play time of six and a half hours.
- Some of the other tracks on the playlists include songs from some of your favorite Disney films, like:
- Frozen
- Encanto
- Moana
- Tangled
- The Lion King
- Aladdin
- Mulan
- Beauty and the Beast
- The Princess and the Frog
- And many more
- You can find Spotify’s Disney100 playlist here.