“The Kardashians” Extends Multi-Season Deal With Additional Episodes

Fans of the Kardashians, both the family and their hit Hulu series, will be pleased to know that their show will be renewed for an additional 20 episodes, extending their multi-season deal on the platform.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Hulu announced the renewal of The Kardashians for 20 additional episodes ahead of the premiere of season three of the series on May 25th on Hulu, with all-new episodes from Fulwell 73 Productions streaming Thursdays.

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner star while Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

The season one premiere of The Kardashians launched as the most-watched premiere in the history of the platform and the series remains the most-watched unscripted series in Hulu’s history.

Originally, the series Keeping Up with the Kardashians began in 2007 and ran for 19 seasons on the E! Network before jumping over to their own series on Hulu, debuting in late 2021. In territories where Hulu is not available, The Kardashians can be seen on Disney+