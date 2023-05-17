Disney Cats & Dogs Exhibition Coming to The Walt Disney Family Museum

In celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, a special Disney Cats & Dogs Exhibition will be coming to The Walt Disney Family Museum from Saturday, June 24, 2023, through January 14, 2024.

What’s Happening:

It was just announced the next major special exhibition, Disney Cats & Dogs, a traveling exhibition originating from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, the Walt Disney Archives, and Disney Japan.

In conjunction with this year’s celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, this unique and exciting exhibition will be on view for the first time in the United States at The Walt Disney Family Museum from Saturday, June 24, 2023, through January 14, 2024.

Explore the innovation of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animal-inspired animation storytelling through the decades.

Experience the evolution behind beloved main characters like Mickey Mouse’s best pal Pluto, Lady and Tramp from Lady and the Tramp (1955), Pongo and Perdita from One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961), Duchess from The Aristocats (1970), and Oliver from Oliver & Company (1988), as well as supporting sidekicks such as Lucifer from Cinderella (1950) and Percy from Pocahontas (1995), and others.

(1955), Pongo and Perdita from (1961), Duchess from (1970), and Oliver from (1988), as well as supporting sidekicks such as Lucifer from (1950) and Percy from (1995), and others. See over 300 archival reproduction artworks including animation drawings, sketches, paintings, posters, and more.

Get hands-on with in-gallery animation, drawing, and craft activities for animal lovers of all ages.

Enjoy pop-up events including adoption events, Storytimes, and live animation in addition to special talks, films, and educational programs celebrating our favorite furry friends.

This exhibition also gives visitors an insight into Walt’s love of animals with archival photographs, quotes, and personal stories on display.

Walt’s family cared for many cats and dogs throughout his life, and he often found inspiration for sequences in his films from these four-legged friends.

Even in the early days of the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio—known today as The Walt Disney Company—Walt would create roles for his Uncle Robert Disney’s German Shepherd, Peggy.

Her live-action debut in the Alice Comedies in 1924 marked the first appearance of a real-life Disney dog and she quickly became a fan favorite.

Disney Cats & Dogs Featured Pet Photo Submission

Want to see your pet featured in our Disney Cats & Dogs special exhibition?

Submit a photo of your pet for a chance to see their face on a digital display in the exhibition, surrounded by some of the most famous animals in Disney history.

The Featured Pet area will showcase companions from around the world and furry friends ready for adoption from local organizations.

More details can be found on the Disney Cats & Dogs special exhibition page

Save the Date | Disney Cats & Dogs Member Preview Day