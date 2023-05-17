Disney On Ice Tickets Available Now with Presale Code

Tickets to the all-new Disney On Ice show will be available to everyone on May 23rd, but we have a special presale code for Disney fans to get their tickets now!
- You can get tickets to the new Disney On Ice show using the presale code: DSKATE
- The new show begins in September at the Amway Center in Orlando, before coming to several other cities, including:
- Sunrise, FL
- Atlanta, GA
- Fairfax, VA
- Worcester, MA
- Newark, NJ
- Belmont Park, NY
- And more
- You can get your tickets with the presale code here.
About Disney on Ice:
- Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice where every story begins with a wish! This all-new production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs. Experience the dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air when Disney On Ice visits your hometown!
- Join Disney On Ice for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today’s favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.
- Pursue your dreams with Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, as she strives to make her wish of opening a restaurant come true. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Rapunzel as they remind us to never stop wishing and dreaming.
- Watch as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon debuts live on ice and ascends into the air, lifting the show to higher heights as the strong warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine.
- For the first time on ice, escape “Into the Unknown” with Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, hit the road with Disney and Pixar’s Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to “Life Is A Highway,” and reconnect with Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm. Travel to the mountains of Colombia where the Madrigal family lives, unlock the magic in the family’s casita, and discover why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Set sail with Moana on her canoe into the open ocean, to witness her encourage Te Kā to “Know Who You Are” and transform into Te Fiti.
- In the end, audiences will learn that everyone has dreams they want to come true, but the brightest light shines inside of YOU! Every one of you is a STAR! So, shine bright and let your stories light up the night sky!
- Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience. “Family Fun with Elsa and Mirabel” includes crafting and interactive time with Elsa and Mirabel, and great photo opportunities.