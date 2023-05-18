LEGOLAND California Announces Summer Block Party With All New Shows

This summer, LEGOLAND California will have a summer block party unlike anything else with all new shows including GO Xtreme!, Captain Pirate’s Swashbuckling Jig, The LEGOLAND Summer Jam, and Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Unicorn Knight.

What’s Happening:

Lights, Camera, Action! Today, LEGOLAND California Resort announces Summer Block Party, which will include never-before-seen shows, new costume characters, and plenty of bricktastic fun.

Visitors can celebrate the summer season in the best way possible – with spectacular performances.

The ultimate adventure, Summer Block Party, kicks off on May 27th and runs throughout the season.

GO Xtreme!

Inspired by the LEGO City hit TV show, this new performance premieres in June and features gnarly extreme sports stunts that’ll have guests on the edge of their seats.

Hold your breath and witness the BMX riders, scooters, and skateboarders flip and soar into the air.

You’ll even have the chance to help the fun-loving judges decide which performances are best.

The LEGOLAND Summer Jam:

Enjoy fun in the sun listening to your favorite hits from all the eras in this all-singing, all-dancing summer fest concert.

The LEGOLAND Summer Jam features the LEGOLAND Brass Band with special guests LEGO Banana Guy and LEGO Rocker.

Pirate Captain’s Swashbuckling Jig:

Arrrgh! Join Pirate Captain and his crew as they travel through Pirate Shores.

Help find the missing key to open the treasure chest.

Oh, and watch out for those cannonballs!

Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Unicorn Knight:

This silly slapstick comedy Once Upon a Brick is sure to make all guests giggle and smile.

Visit the Castle Stage to see Kingdom characters like the King or the Unicorn Knight come to life in this interactive storytelling show.

School of Spinjitzu:

Witness the kicks and tricks of ninja masters!

Learn to kick, chop, spin, and balance just like a Ninja Master in this interactive martial arts style show.

Benny’s Dance Party:

Head over to Benny’s Dance Party to join the astronaut crew in this energetic, fun-filled show.

It’s going to be a blast!

The Awesome Suit Crew:

The Awesome Suit Crew welcomes visitors into the Park with live mashups of current songs with an 80s twist.

They’re sure to kick off the day in like, a totally awesome way!

DJ Brick Beatz:

The perfect cap to a fun day at the Park, DJ Brick Beatz will leave visitors singing techno tunes.

This is the chance for kids to showcase the latest dance crazes.

The LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel are joining the Block Party with fun summer programming, including:

Brick Boogie:

Bringing a whole new meaning to Kids Club, check out the kids’ nightclub at LEGOLAND Hotel. Dance the night away to DJ tracks under a glittering disco ball on the light-up dance floor.

“Knightly” Entertainment:

The LEGOLAND Castle Hotel features “knightly” entertainment! Meet and greet with LEGO characters on the Royal Stage featuring Merlin’s Magic Show, listen to fairytale story times, and learn something new at Kid’s Knight School.

Beyond Summer Block Party, LEGOLAND California Resort will treat visitors to a slate of reimagined events and bring back signature experiences throughout the year, including:

Red, White, and BOOM! (Summer):

The summer heats up at LEGOLAND California Resort with a star-spangled 4th of July celebration: Red, White & BOOM! Throughout the day, kids of all ages can participate in all-American family picnic games and building activities.

At night, the evening fireworks show combines patriotic music with dazzling pyrotechnics.

Brick-or-Treat (Fall):

The Monster Party returns! Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND California Resort with tons of candy, engaging shows, LEGO costume characters, and more!

Holidays at LEGOLAND (Winter):

Celebrate the season with a Holiday event the whole family will enjoy!

Children will have the opportunity to meet LEGO Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds, and adventures throughout the Resort.

What They're Saying: