Agatha Harkness’ Contest of Chaos Corrupts Favorite Marvel Heroes

Mystical manipulator Agatha Harkness is conjuring up a CONTEST OF CHAOS and some of Marvel’s biggest heroes, including A-Listers, fan favorites, and rising new stars, will be forced to compete!

What’s Happening:

Crafted by writer Stephanie Phillips, CONTEST OF CHAOS will be an interconnected saga told across eight thrilling Annuals starting in August. Featuring the writing and art of various all-star industry talent, each CONTEST OF CHAOS ANNUAL will spotlight an intense showdown between two characters as the forces of chaos compel them to go head-to-head! Throughout the eight over-sized issues, Phillips and artist Alberto Foche will reveal more and more of Agatha’s twisted scheme in bonus backup stories.

will be an interconnected saga told across eight thrilling Annuals starting in August. Featuring the writing and art of various all-star industry talent, each will spotlight an intense showdown between two characters as the forces of chaos compel them to go head-to-head! Throughout the eight over-sized issues, Phillips and artist Alberto Foche will reveal more and more of Agatha’s twisted scheme in bonus backup stories. Recently rejuvenated and more powerful than ever, Agatha has more stake in the future of the Marvel Universe than ever before, and readers and characters alike are about to see just how committed she is to reshaping Marvel magic! The drama kicks off in next month’s SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1, a CONTEST OF CHAOS prelude issue, by Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando and artist Carlos Nieto. After stealing something dark and dangerous from her former pupil, Agatha unleashes her corruption on various unsuspecting heroes!

prelude issue, by Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando and artist Carlos Nieto. After stealing something dark and dangerous from her former pupil, Agatha unleashes her corruption on various unsuspecting heroes! Here are the matchups fans can look forward to in the coming months:

SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 – SPIDER-MAN VS. WOLVERINE!

Writer Stephanie Phillips kicks off the CONTEST OF CHAOS alongside artist Alberto Foche! First on Agatha’s list is Spider-Man, whose regular day is turned upside down when he involuntarily walks through a portal to a remote, magical city…and is attacked by Wolverine!

IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 – IRON MAN VS. STORM!

Writer Jason Loo and artist David Cutler bring you a clash of titans you won’t want to miss! When the forces of chaos move upon our heroes, the past, present and future come crashing in on them – and only one can emerge victorious! The might of human ingenuity versus the power of the natural universe.

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #1 – GHOST RIDER VS. THE HUMAN TORCH!

Writer Zac Gorman and artist Alan Robinson bring the Fantastic Four into the mayhem when the Human Torch is pitted against Johnny Blaze! It’s flame versus hellfire when the two heroes face off – but who will emerge victorious?!

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1 – MOON KNIGHT VS. TAEGUKGI!

Current Moon Knight scribe and Taegukgi co-creator Jed MacKay teams up with acclaimed artist Creees Lee for a power-packed showdown! When the champion of a god battles a godlike champion, who will win? The Fist of Khonshu faces off against Tiger Division’s fearless leader!

SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL #1 – GHOST-SPIDER VS. WHITE FOX!

Ghost-Spider and White Fox get caught in Agatha Harkness’ tangled web in this roller coaster of a rumble by writer Karla Pacheco and artist Rosi Kämpe! Gwen Stacy technically isn’t even supposed to be in this universe, and now she’s cutting chem lab to go to…a theme park?! Wait, something doesn’t feel right here – and why is this masked fox attacking her?

VENOM ANNUAL #1 – VENOM VS. DEADPOOL!

When the forces of chaos call upon Venom and Deadpool, it becomes an issue of family – and whose deserves to win the ultimate prize. It’s symbiote might vs. frankly awesome assassin skills in an epic showdown you won’t want to miss by current Deadpool scribe Alyssa Wong and artist Sergio Dávila!

X-MEN ANNUAL #1 – CAPTAIN MARVEL VS. CYCLOPS!

The leader of the X-Men and the leader of the Avengers size each other up in this epic brawl from writer Paul Allor and Alessandro Miracolo! Drawn to the Alaskan wilderness by magic neither of them understand, Captain Marvel and Cyclops duke it out! Agatha Harkness’ plan for the Darkhold is slowly taking shape…but will it come at the expense of two of the world’s greatest heroes?! And what can an energy-blasting mutant do against a woman who can absorb the energy of the sun?!

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 – CONTEST OF CHAOS FINALE!

Stephanie Phillips and Alberto Foche bring the CONTEST OF CHAOS to a fantastical finish as the fate of Marvel magic is decided! When Agatha pits the Avengers against the winners of the previous chaos battles, they realize they must choose between saving their friends and stopping the creation of the new Darkhold. But their choice may have consequences that no one – not even Agatha – could have imagined.

What They’re Saying: