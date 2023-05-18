StoryToys and Marvel Entertainment’s New Marvel HQ App Launches Today

The new Marvel HQ App from StoryToys and Marvel Entertainment launches today. This is now available on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon.

What’s Happening:

StoryToys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Team17 Group plc, and Marvel Entertainment have expanded their collaboration with the new Marvel HQ app, designed for families and kids.

Marvel HQ is an edutainment hub designed for kids ages 4-7, containing fun and age-appropriate activities, videos, art, books, comics and interactive characters from across the Marvel Universe.

There Are Five Realms of Marvel HQ:

Play: Packed with exciting challenges like coding Hulk's path through a maze, Spidey and Friends car chases, jigsaws and solving holographic memory puzzles.

What They're Saying: