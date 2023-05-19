“GMA3” Guest List: Ruth E. Carter, Steve Aoki and More to Appear Week of May 22nd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 22nd-26th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 22nd-26th:

Monday, May 22 Ruth E. Carter ( The Art of Ruth E. Carter ) GMA3 initiative launch Houston Kraft (Kindness expert) Tamlin Hall (Hope Givers founder)

Tuesday, May 23 Professional female race car driver Katherine Legge Phil Lipof goes behind the scenes with DJ Steve Aoki Chef Dale Talde (Food Crush Hospitality owner)

Wednesday, May 24 Maria Elena Salinas with survivors of the Uvalde shooting on the 1-year-anniversary Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, and Nicole Holofcener ( You Hurt My Feelings )

Thursday, May 25 GMA3 exclusive with Anderson Clayton (NC Democratic Party Chair) Executive Chef Michael Vignola (Catch and Catch Steak) Performance by Andrew McMahon

Friday, May 26 – Pretaped on May 17th Deals and Steals Memorial Day Show with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.