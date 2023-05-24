“Moon Knight: Age of Anubis” Now Available for Pre-Order from Aconyte Books

Aconyte Books has a new addition to its Marvel: Multiverse Missions line of stories. Marvel fans can now pre-order Moon Knight: Age of Anubis before it hits shelves in September.

Moon Knight: Age of Anubis is a new Marvel: Multiverse Missions adventure gamebook from author Jonathan Green and Aconyte Books.

Moon Knight stars in this brilliant new Marvel gamebook adventure of choice and chance, where only the player can stop an evil ritual which controls the powers of life and death

When N’Kantu, the Living Mummy, escapes his sarcophagus and steals an artifact that turns swaths of mankind into zombies, Moon Knight steps in to save the day… but is hampered by an eager Egyptologist whose choices seem to influence his personalities and strengths.

As Moon Knight and the Egyptologist chase N’Kantu from the streets of New York to navigating traps, tricks, and riddles within an ancient temple in Egypt, the two uncover an evil ritual that will begin a battle between gods over the power of life and death. Only the Egyptologist holds the key to unraveling the dark plot… everybody’s lives are in their hands!

