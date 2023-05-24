Shanghai Disney Resort and Make-A-Wish Celebrate Over 100 Wishes Being Granted With a Special Concert

Disney and Make-A-Wish celebrated over 100 wishes with a special concert. Disney Parks Blog shared the details.

What’s Happening:

A few years ago, seven-year-old Yuanbao met Olaf from Frozen at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

at the Shanghai Disney Resort. Now as they celebrate wish granting all month long, they have officially granted over 100 wishes at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Disney thought the perfect way to applaud over 100 Shanghai Disney Resort wishes was to have a benefit concert for Make-A-Wish Shanghai.

Shanghai Disney Resort, the Shanghai International Youth Orchestra, and Make-A-Wish Shanghai held the very first Wishing Star Charity Concert at the Walt Disney Grand Theater in Disneytown with nearly a thousand guests.

President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort Joe Schott, Vice President of Government Affairs and Community Relations at Shanghai Disney Resort, and Chairman of Make-A-Wish Shanghai Wang Yan spoke and inspired the crowd.

Then CEO of Make-A-Wish Shanghai, Elynn Wang, presented a trophy and certificate to Shanghai Disney Resort for all of their work and long-term collaboration.

Genie from Aladdin also made an appearance.

also made an appearance. Shanghai International Youth Orchestra performed some of the popular songs from Disney and Pixar films, including The Lion King, Coco, Mulan, and more.