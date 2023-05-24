Shanghai Disney Resort and Make-A-Wish Celebrate Over 100 Wishes Being Granted With a Special Concert

Disney and Make-A-Wish celebrated over 100 wishes with a special concert. Disney Parks Blog shared the details.
What’s Happening:
- A few years ago, seven-year-old Yuanbao met Olaf from Frozen at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Now as they celebrate wish granting all month long, they have officially granted over 100 wishes at Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Disney thought the perfect way to applaud over 100 Shanghai Disney Resort wishes was to have a benefit concert for Make-A-Wish Shanghai.
- Shanghai Disney Resort, the Shanghai International Youth Orchestra, and Make-A-Wish Shanghai held the very first Wishing Star Charity Concert at the Walt Disney Grand Theater in Disneytown with nearly a thousand guests.
- President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort Joe Schott, Vice President of Government Affairs and Community Relations at Shanghai Disney Resort, and Chairman of Make-A-Wish Shanghai Wang Yan spoke and inspired the crowd.
- Then CEO of Make-A-Wish Shanghai, Elynn Wang, presented a trophy and certificate to Shanghai Disney Resort for all of their work and long-term collaboration.
- Genie from Aladdin also made an appearance.
- Shanghai International Youth Orchestra performed some of the popular songs from Disney and Pixar films, including The Lion King, Coco, Mulan, and more.
- To learn more about how Disney has been granting wishes for more than 40 years, click here.