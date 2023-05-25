Disney’s New Star+ Series “Americana” Tracks Confederates Who Left the U.S. for Brazil

According to Deadline, the plight of Confederates who left the U.S. for Brazil after the American Civil War will be the spotlight for the new drama series Americana.
What’s Happening:
- The "Confederados" who left the U.S. for Brazil after the American Civil War will be the basis of Disney's new drama series Americana.
- This two-season, six-episode series will be for Disney’s Star+ in Brazil and filmed in São Paulo with plans to launch in 2024.
- The series is set in Americana in the late 19th century and follows Confederates who left the U.S. for Brazil after losing the American Civil War.
- It is said to follow a police officer and his female slave, who is also a detective, while they uncover the secrets behind murders in the town.
- Approximately 20,000 Confederate subjects left America to emigrate to Brazil in the 19th century.
Cast:
- Kaiwi Lyman
- Caco Ciocler
- Andre Ramiro
- Bruno Gissoni
- Larissa Nunes
- Zeze Motta
- Thalma de Freitas
- David Júnior
- Maria Luiza Mendonça
- Luciano Quirino
- Zahy Tentehar
- Lucila Gandolfo
- Diego lleske
- Ditte Marie le-Fèvreare