Disney’s New Star+ Series “Americana” Tracks Confederates Who Left the U.S. for Brazil

by |
Tags: ,

According to Deadline, the plight of Confederates who left the U.S. for Brazil after the American Civil War will be the spotlight for the new drama series Americana.

What’s Happening:

  • The "Confederados" who left the U.S. for Brazil after the American Civil War will be the basis of Disney's new drama series Americana.
  • This two-season, six-episode series will be for Disney’s Star+ in Brazil and filmed in São Paulo with plans to launch in 2024.
  • The series is set in Americana in the late 19th century and follows Confederates who left the U.S. for Brazil after losing the American Civil War.
  • It is said to follow a police officer and his female slave, who is also a detective, while they uncover the secrets behind murders in the town.
  • Approximately 20,000 Confederate subjects left America to emigrate to Brazil in the 19th century.

Cast:

  • Kaiwi Lyman
  • Caco Ciocler
  • Andre Ramiro
  • Bruno Gissoni
  • Larissa Nunes
  • Zeze Motta
  • Thalma de Freitas
  • David Júnior
  • Maria Luiza Mendonça
  • Luciano Quirino
  • Zahy Tentehar
  • Lucila Gandolfo
  • Diego lleske
  • Ditte Marie le-Fèvreare