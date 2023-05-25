New “Disney SpellStruck” Mobile Game Now Available on Apple Arcade

“Disney SpellStruck,” a new mobile word game, is now available on the Apple Arcade only for iOS devices, and the Disney Parks Blog shared a first look.

In “Disney SpellStruck,” you’ll go on a journey to a new land, the Isle of Tiles. There you’ll solve challenging word games to save the scrambled lands with some of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters.

Players will test their knowledge and save the world one word at a time as you solve puzzles to defeat Blank, who has stolen the legendary golden tile giving Blank the power to scramble the Isle of Tiles.

Unlock some of your favorite characters like Buzz Lightyear, Tiana, Ursula, and more by defeating Blank’s minions, the Letter Lackeys, then use each character’s unique powers to score more points.

Explore the Isle of Tiles in Adventure Mode with over 60 levels spanning four distinct worlds.

As you complete levels, you can unlock additional characters while also discovering iconic Disney and Pixar landmarks including Pixie Hollow, Al’s Toy Barn, the Cave of Wonder, and Steamboat Willie.

Disney SpellStruck also features an online versus mode that allows you to play against your friends and family on Game Center or challenge other players online and discover who is the bigger word nerd.

Players should also be sure to check out the Daily Challenge to test their skills in a unique word puzzle every day. Earn letter tiles to unlock unique characters only accessible by playing this game mode.

Be sure to check the leaderboards to find out if you’ve reached the top. Unlock achievements and share your top scores with your friends on Game Center.