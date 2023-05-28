Social Roundup: Pixar’s “Elemental” Gets Mostly Positive First Reactions from Fans and Critics

Disney-Pixar’s Elemental premiered last night at Cannes and the first reactions to the new film have been mostly very positive.

While overall review scores for Elemental reflect a largely split audience, the reactions on Twitter have mostly been very much in favor of the new film. Some are even going as far to say it’s one of, if not the best Pixar film ever.

ELEMENTAL is not only one of the better Pixar films in recent memory but one of their best overall. This clever & emotional love story will warm your heart & make you cry. A moving tribute to immigrant parents with gorgeous animation. Thomas Newman's soothing score is magnificent pic.twitter.com/NL46gQrM5g — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 27, 2023

#Elemental REVIEW: PURE MAGIC. Charming, funny & poignant! Sorry Toy Story, Ghibli, Spider-Verse, etc. A new animation king has arrived with arousing visuals that’ll have you steamy & creamy. This isn’t just another cartoon, it’s the best Pixar movie ever! ~A fitting end~ #Cannes pic.twitter.com/GOlJJFIWcS — Atom (@theatomreview) May 27, 2023

A lot of praise is being given to composer Thomas Newman for his score on the film, as well as the two lovable lead characters – Ember and Wade, voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, respectively.

Peter Sohn’s ‘Elemental’ is a pure dream and a perfect ending to Cannes Film Festival. It’s colorful, vibrant, fiery, fluffy + fluid with brilliant animation and a great story on self-love, courage, living your true self and falling in love along the way. Fans will fawn over… pic.twitter.com/tYaI92b5mx — Nikki Fowler (@NikkiFowler28) May 27, 2023

The only aspect of the film being questioned it its originality, with many who saw it comparing it to Disney’s Zootopia. Still, even those making that connection are still sharing mostly positive reactions to the film.

Peter Sohn’s #Elemental burns bright with Pixar’s reliable mix of vibrant animation and imagination. The story has been done before (think Zootopia but with Water & Fire) but there’s charming characters, creative set-pieces & Newman’s gorgeous score is spiritual 🔥💧#Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/ONPXGgFfpb — Luke Hearfield @ Cannes 🎥🇫🇷 (@LukeHearfield) May 27, 2023

#Elemental feels like a dupe of Zootopia, borrowing too much from the Disney hit. The messaging is very heavy handed. Its co-opting of a general immigrant story feels clumsy. Still, it’s beautifully animated and the score is magical. A lot to love, but not perfect. #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/3KLK9LFzK4 — therese lacson • 宋蕾蕾 (@bamfpire) May 27, 2023

Perhaps the biggest positive reaction to the film though came from the audience at Cannes moments after it concluded, when they gave it a several minutes-long standing ovation.

‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn makes a speech after an uproarious reception to the film’s #Cannes premiere pic.twitter.com/hbzVyHWgk9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 27, 2023

About Elemental: