Social Roundup: Pixar’s “Elemental” Gets Mostly Positive First Reactions from Fans and Critics

Disney-Pixar’s Elemental premiered last night at Cannes and the first reactions to the new film have been mostly very positive.
While overall review scores for Elemental reflect a largely split audience, the reactions on Twitter have mostly been very much in favor of the new film. Some are even going as far to say it’s one of, if not the best Pixar film ever.
A lot of praise is being given to composer Thomas Newman for his score on the film, as well as the two lovable lead characters – Ember and Wade, voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, respectively.
The only aspect of the film being questioned it its originality, with many who saw it comparing it to Disney’s Zootopia. Still, even those making that connection are still sharing mostly positive reactions to the film.
Perhaps the biggest positive reaction to the film though came from the audience at Cannes moments after it concluded, when they gave it a several minutes-long standing ovation.
About Elemental:
- Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together.
- The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
- Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.
- Elemental opens only in theaters on June 16, 2023.